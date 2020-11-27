Where Was Hoth Filmed? Know If This Star Wars Location Fictitious Or Real

Hoth is an ice planet in the Star Wars fictional universe. It first appeared in the 1980 film The Empire Strikes Back and has also been a setting in Star Wars books and video games. Produced by Lucasfilm, it is the second film in the Star Wars film series and the sequel to Star Wars: A New Hope. Set three years after the events of the first film, the plot sees the Galactic Empire hunting the scattered Rebel Alliance throughout the galaxy. The filming of Hoth took place in Norway. Read on to know more about the Hoth filming location.

Where was Hoth filmed?

According to a report by Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back's snowy opening battle scene on the ice planet Hoth was filmed on the Hardangerjøkulen Glacier, the sixth-largest glacier in Norway. At the foot of the Hardangerjøkulen glacier is the small railroad town of Finse, Norway, which is located between Oslo and Bergen, and was used as the Rebel Alliance’s Echo Base on Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back. While shooting in 1979, a snowstorm hit the small town, allowing director Irvin Kershner to shoot two key scenes which were Luke Skywalker's escape from the Wampa cave, as well as the young hero's interaction with the spirit of Obi-Wan Kenobi before he is rescued by Han Solo. Both scenes were shot just outside of the Finse 1222 Hotel.

In March 1979, Finse was the location for the exterior scenes of the ice planet Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back. The cast and crew slept in the Finse 1222 Hotel, which still shows its connection to the movie with a guestbook and a wall with behind the scenes pictures. Also on display in the lobby is a prop of a Rebel trooper hat used by one of the many local extras. Quite a few scenes were filmed up on the glacier, the most important of them being the main Hoth battlefield.

Image Credits: universestarwars Instagram account

