Life With Father Cast List: All The Stars & Characters Of The Comedy Film

Life with Father (1947) was a comedy Technicolor film. The film is based on a true story of a man and his family who lived in the 1880s. Here is a deep insight into the cast of Life with Father.

Life with Father cast and Life with Father characters:

William Powell as Clarence Day, Sr.:

William Powell played the role of the protagonist in this film. Clarence Day Sr. is a stockbroker who resides with his family in New York. He features as a bad-tempered yet benevolent family-man whose family often faces some troubles.

William Powell made his acting debut in 1922, silent mystery drama, Sherlock Holmes. The actor was well known for his role in films like The Thin Man and My Man Godfrey. He was also nominated for the Academy Awards in the category of Best Actor. William Powell was nominated for all of the above-mentioned films. Some of his other films include When Knighthood Was in Flower, Under the Red Robe, The Kennel Murder Case, How to Marry a Millionaire, Mr. Peabody and the Mermaid and several others.

Irene Dunne as Vinnie Day:

Irene Dunne played the role of Clarence Day, Sr’s wife in the film. Irene appears to be the real head of the family. The film showcases Irene’s attempt to convince her husband who does not wish to get baptized. Irene Dunne was appreciated for her comic roles. The actor starred in several films during the span of her career. Some of her films include My Favorite Wife, Love Affair, I Remember Mama, and several others.

Elizabeth Taylor as Mary Skinner:

Elizabeth Taylor played Clarence Jr’s love interest in Life with Father. Clarence Jr was Clarence Day Sr’s eldest son. Elizabeth Taylor was one of the most popular Hollywood actors. The actor was known for her role in the historic drama, Cleopatra. Are you wondering, “How old was Elizabeth Taylor when she made life with father”? Taylor was just 15 when she starred in the comedy film, Life with Father.

Some of the other Life with Father cast members include:

More about Life with Father:

This film features an adaptation of a 1939 play of the same name. The play as well as the film were based on a stockbroker’s autobiography. Are you wondering, “Was there a sequel to Life with Father”? There was a sequel of the book, entitled Life with Mother. However, Life with Mother was not converted into a film.

