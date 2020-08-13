Princess Diana Musical To Premiere On Netflix Before Its Broadway Release In 2021

On July 12, 2020, it was announced that an upcoming Princess Diana musical will premiere on Netflix. Titled as Diana, a musical on Princess Diana will be streaming on Netflix before its Broadway opening in 2021. As per schedule, the show was initially supposed to open on March 31, 2020, at the Longacre Theatre in New York City. However, due to the Pandemic of Covid-19, it was shut down 19 days before the release. The authorities have now announced that the musical is set to open on May 25, 2021.

Princess Diana musical to release on Netflix next year

Also Read: Princess Diana's Birthday: Actors Who Essayed The Role Of Princess Diana On-screen

As per reports by Fox News, the producers of Princess Diana musical said that they are more than excited to share the news that theatre lovers will finally be able to enjoy their shows worldwide. The musical titled Diana will be amongst the first shows which will be available to Netflix users before people could buy Broaadbway tickets for the show. Diana will be helmed by Christopher Ashley and will be filmed without an audience on the Longacre Theater’s stage.

Also Read: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Secretly Purchase A Home In Santa Barbara: Reports

The musical will feature Jeanne de Waal, who will be portraying the character of Princess Diana. Actor Roe Hartrampf will be playing the character of Prince Charles while Erin Davie will essay the role of Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye will be seen as Queen Elizabeth. Princess Diana, also known as the Princess of Wales, was a member of the British Royal family. She was the first wife of Prince Charles and the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Also Read: Benedict Cumberbatch Or Tom Hiddleston Might Play Prince Charles In Princess Diana Movie

Princess Diana’s activism and her glamour made her an international icon and earned her immense popularity amongst the masses. Princess Diana was known for her fashion during the 1980s and the 1990s. She died in a car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997. Princess Diana’s legacy continues to live till date because she has a huge impact on the royal family and British society.

Also Read: Princess Diana Quiz: How Well Do You Remember The Princess Of Wales?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.