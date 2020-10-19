Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Watch As She Poses With Prince Harry In New Portrait?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest portrait is making headlines. The couple recently posed for a brand new initiative by TIME magazine. In this portrait, Meghan Markle was reportedly seen wearing late Princess Diana’s Cartier watch.

Meghan Markle wears Princess Di’s watch in new portrait

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making headlines since they stepped down as the senior royal members. Since being away from their royal family duties, the couple has been in news for their journey as entrepreneurs and thus taking on several new endeavours. But now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines for a portrait.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently posed for photographer Matt Sayles. In these new portraits, the former royal couple were seen at ease as they were photographed in their new California home. The former royal couple posed for a new podcast, Time100 Talks, that will focus on finding solutions for urgent “global problems”.

But apart from this initiative, the photo itself is making headlines. According to Independent’s report, Meghan Markle was seen wearing late Princess Diana’s Cartier Tank Francaise watch. Meghan Markle chose to pair up the watch with minimal accessories, a ring, and a business suit.

Furthermore, Meghan Markle herself spoke about the watch in 2015. In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Meghan Markle revealed that she always “coveted” the Cartier French Tank watch. She added that when her show Suits was renewed for a third season in 2012, she “totally splurged” and bought herself a two-tone version. While Meghan worked in several other projects, the legal drama Suits made her a household name.

In this interview, Meghan Markle also revealed that the back of this watch is engraved with the message, “To M.M. From M.M”. While talking about this message in the interview, Markle revealed that she plans to gift the watch to her future daughter someday. So if Meghan Markle is wearing Princess’ Diana’s watch, she now owns two pieces from the late Princess’ sentimental jewellery and accessories collection, since Meghan Markle’s engagement ring has diamonds from Princess Diana’s jewellery.

