The Crown Season 4 To Focus On Princess Diana's Mental Health

Netflix series The Crown season 4 is all set to premiere on November 15. The Historical drama series is based on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The makers of the show shared a picture where Emma Corrin is wearing Princess Diana's wedding dress. Emma Corrin, in an interview with The Sunday Times, revealed that The Crown season 4 will focus on the mental health of Princess Diana.

The Crown season 4 to explore Princess Diana's mental health

Emma Corrin, who will be playing the role of Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown, recently mentioned that the show will explore Princess Diana's mental health. It will focus on her battle with bulimia. Emma told the outlet that she felt like she knew Diana. She added that she has never had to face such harm but she understands that mental health can lead one down to dark paths when they start feeling out of control.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana understood that she felt the pressure of living the Royal life and the spotlight that came with this. She added that Diana had to bear it so much that she had to find an outlet to let that out. She mentioned that the Princess of Wales did not have the love and support she deserved from her husband and her family. She added that there was a build-up of emotions she couldn't deal with and that made her sick. Princess Diana had mentioned about Bulimia in her interviews in 1995 with BBC.

She had opened up about her eating disorder. She also spoke about her marriage with Prince Charles and the divorce. She had mentioned that she was ashamed of herself for not coping up with the pressure and always cried out for help. But her illness was used in the wrong way and Princess Diana was considered unstable. The Crown season 4 will mainly focus on these phases that Diana went through.

About The Crown season 4

The Crown season 4 trailer was released a month ago. The cast includes Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor, Erin Doherty, Helena Bonham Carter, Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin, and Tom Byrne. The series is inspired by the award-winning play, The Audience. The Crown season 4 will be released on Netflix on November 15, 2020.

