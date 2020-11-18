Lil Nas X Slams Netizens For Homophobic Comments On His Recent Collab With James Charles

Lil Nas X recently slammed netizens sending hateful comments about his recent collaboration with makeup mogul and YouTuber, James Charles. Lil Nas X took to his Twitter and lashed out at people targeting him and James Charles for their sexuality by writing homophobic comments about the two. The musician wrote in the comments of the post, “2 gay men can do things together without y’all sexualizing it”.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Lil Nas X and James Charles recent collab gets flak from netizens

James Charles had uploaded a makeup video with Lil Nas X on YouTube and he took to social media to announce that the video would be out soon. A media portal, Pop Crave shared the news about the video dropping soon but soon, the tweet was flooded with homophobic comments. A number of netizens had left mean comments about how Lil Nas X and James Charles being gay and how they must have spent their time after the makeup video.

James Charles & Lil Nas X tease YouTube collaboration video dropping today. 🎨 pic.twitter.com/Rmh5OWBJbF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2020

Several other people criticised the two and wrote that they were not interested in watching the video. Soon, Lil Nas X commented on the post as well and claimed that people need not sexualise everything 2 gay men do. Check out the tweet below.

Lil Nas X snaps back at netizens criticising him

2 gay men can do things together without y’all sexualizing it — nope (@LilNasX) November 17, 2020

Lil Nas X came out gay in the year 2019 and had revealed in an interview with The Guardian that coming out publically was something he struggled with. The musician had also revealed that he planned to keep his sexuality a secret forever but becoming Lil Nas X changed his mindset. He further told the portal that he wants to represent the LGBT community but does not want to encourage them to do something they do not want to do.

The musician told the portal that he feels that in middle school or high school, it is super hard to do what one is not a 100 per cent sure of. Recently, a Republican congressional candidate from Georgia had criticized a photo of Lil Nas X. In the picture, the musician was seen holding close to himself what appeared to be a clone of himself.

Lil Nas X reacted to the mean tweet by the candidate. He wrote in a tweet, “Just say you are turned on and go”. Check out the tweets below.

So this is what black culture is pushing to our youth now? Sex with everything and everyone including yourself? Is lil nas x tonguing himself down? #BlackCulture #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/E9ZCuQPuEt — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) November 16, 2020

just say ur turned on and go https://t.co/JxTakRDrrh — nope (@LilNasX) November 17, 2020

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.