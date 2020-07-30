Lili Reinhart’s 'Chemical Hearts' Trailer Exposes Catastrophic Reality Of Teenage Romance

Hollywood actor Lili Reinhart shared the trailer of her upcoming movie Chemical Hearts. Chemical Hearts is the official adaptation of the Krystal Sutherland novel Our Chemical Hearts. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 21, 2020. Check out the Chemical Hearts’ trailer here-

Chemical Hearts’ trailer

Chemical Hearts trailer talks about how the life of a high school student changes when he meets a girl who has just moved into the town. The trailer shows how he falls for the newcomer who is confused about her life. Lili Reinhart apart from playing a pivotal role in the movie is also an executive producer for the film. Chemical Hearts also stars Sarah Jones and Austin Abrams in pivotal roles. The screenplay of Chemical Hearts is written by Richard Tanne, who is also directing the film.

Lili Reinhart had previously told an entertainment portal that Chemical Hearts, shows young love in a realistic way. She elaborated saying that it hurts really bad sometimes when the relationship does not go as one would want it to be. She also added that one could have an idea about someone and then they don’t measure up to that idea.

Riverdale alum Lili Reinhart stated that the novel Our Chemical Hearts made her heart full. She knew then that she had to adapt the book into a film. Lili Reinhart had stated that she doesn’t really like romantic comedies. However, this film, despite being a romantic movie is quite different. She had said that the book perfectly portrays how two people in love have their own individual journey.

Chemical Hearts trailer review

Contradicting the rosy idea of an ideal teenage romance, Chemical Hearts portrays the catastrophic reality of a teenage romance. Right from dealing with confusion to absentee parents, Chemical Hearts trailer portrays the journey of a boy whose life changes when he falls for a newcomer. The girl who deals with a lot of issues is seen to have an impact on the guy who falls in love with her.

As soon as the girl realises that the boy is trying to fix her, rather than being attracted to her ‘knight in the shining armour’, she is repulsed by the idea of somebody else managing her mess. Right from talking about individuality to confusion, Chemical Hearts trailer takes the audience on a journey that is far more realistic and relatable than an average teenage drama. The way the Chemical Hearts trailer talks about the challenges and problems faced by teenagers is far too real than most teenage dramas.

The movie seems to mirror what most teenagers go through romantically or through their personal life. The idea of a perfect romance and not relating to it has been spoken quite bluntly in the movie. The picture-perfect idea of love and relationships is contradicted through the Chemical Hearts trailer. From friendship, social anxiety, awkward interactions to honest conversations, Chemical Hearts has it all. Chemical Hearts releases on August 21, 2020, on Amazon prime video.

