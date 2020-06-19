Lili Reinhart Shares The First Looks Of Her Upcoming Film 'Chemical Hearts'

Hollywood actor Lili Reinhart shared the first look from her upcoming movie Chemical Hearts. Chemical Hearts is the official adaptation of the Krystal Sutherland novel Our Chemical Hearts. Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart has been teasing her fans with the release of her new movie soon. However, it has been reported that the movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video August 21, 2020. Check out the first look shared by Lili Reinhart.

Chemical Hearts’ first look

While posting the first look, Lili Reinhart stated that the picture is the first look into the world of Chemical Hearts. She also mentioned that the trailer for the movie will be out in July. The Riverdale actor had previously told an entertainment portal that Chemical Hearts, shows young love in a realistic way. She elaborated saying that it hurts really bad sometimes and more often the relationship does not go as one would want it. She also added that one could have an idea about someone and they don’t measure up to that idea.

Riverdale alum Lili Reinhart stated that the novel Our Chemical Hearts made her heart full. She knew then that she had to adapt the book onto a film. Lili Reinhart had stated that she doesn’t really like romantic comedies, however, this film, despite being a romantic movie is quite different. She had said that the book perfectly portrays how two people in love have their own individual journey.

The official social media of the movie also shared a few first looks from the movies. While posting the pictures, the social media of page shared cryptic messages in the post. one of the social media captions read, “there is no you nor I, so close that your hand upon my chest is mine.” [sic] The social media post also hints at the darker side of teenage romance saying, “I love you as certain dark things are to be loved.” [sic] Check out the social media posts shared by the movie’s Instagram account.

The screenplay of Chemical Hearts is written by Richard Tanne, who is also directing the film. Richard Tanne had told an entertainment portal that he was attracted to film because unlike most teenage romantic dramas, Chemical Hearts is not about the first great love of one’s life, but about the first great breakup of one’s life. Lili Reinhart apart from playing a pivotal role in the movie is also an executive producer for the film. Chemical Hearts also stars Sarah Jones and Austin Abrams in pivotal roles.

