Lili Reinhart Issues An Apology For Offending People With Her Now Deleted Instagram Post

Hollywood actor Lili Reinhart has issued an apology claiming that she feels sorry for those that she offended with her latest Instagram post. It has been revealed that Lili Reinhart posted a side profile of a topless picture of herself and demanded justice to be served to Breonna Taylor. Lili Reinhart in the post mentioned that now that her bare skin has caught people’s attention, they should know that Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested.

In her statement, Lili Reinhart claimed that her intention with the post was not to insult anyone. In the post, she also mentioned that she has always used her social media platform for the good and will keep on doing so. She further added that she owns up to her mistakes and took responsibility for the caption that she wrote.

The Riverdale actor added another tweet and mentioned that she has always tried her best to be honest on social media. She said sorry for her caption sounding ‘tone-deaf’ and said that her intention is right. Lili Reinhart, in the short apology, wrote that she did not realise the caption will turn out to be insensitive.

Lili Reinhart’s tweets

I’ve always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me.



I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 29, 2020

I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are- https://t.co/qcZMXYPNLQ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

Last week, Lili Reinhart and a few of her cast members from Riverdale, on Twitter, were accused of sexual assault. Lili Reinhart, on Monday, June 22, took to Instagram and dismissed the sexual assault allegations laid out against her as well as Cole Sprouse and other co-stars. She wrote a series of tweets dismissing the rumours. Amongst those accused were Lili Reinhart’s former boyfriend Cole Sprouse along with Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa.

