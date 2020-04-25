Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Breakup Rumours With Cole, Slams 'toxic' Social Media Users

A few days ago, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart found themselves in the middle of unwanted controversy. There were rumours about Cole Sprouse cheating on Lili Reinhart with model Kaia Gerber. Riverdale stars Lili and Cole are very private about their personal life. The couple is currently not together in quarantine. However, a fan leaked few photos on social media implying that he is currently with model Kaia Gerber in quarantine that took the internet by storm.

Apart from backlash on social media, Cole Sprouse also received death threats as these false rumours went viral on the internet. Coel Sprouse then took to Instagram to slam rumour-mongering and spoke about the backlash that he received. Recently, Lili Reinhart also took to her social media to address the issue about her rumoured breakup. Lili Reinhart too gave the trolls a taste of their own medicine on her social media account.

Lili Reinhart slammed the toxic social media users for spreading false rumours about her boyfriend Cole Sprouse and herself. In a tweet, she referred to Twitter as the most toxic form of social media. She also lashed out at the people who spread false rumours in a very blunt way. She later deleted the tweet. She also slammed the trolls on Instagram by advising people to not put down people just for the sake of it.

Lili and Cole started dating back in 2016. The couple has had many ups and downs in their relationship. There are many speculations about their current relationship status. However, according to a media report, Lili and Cole are still together. The report also suggested that the couple is trying to keep a low key. The report further revealed that the photos of Kaia Gerber and Cole Sprouse are old and they are just friends.

