Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Shares An Emotional Post During Quarantine, Says 'spread Love'

Actor Lili Reinhart has a huge fan following all over the world. The star has appeared in movies as well, however, she is best-known for playing the role of Betty Cooper on the dark version of Archie Comics, titled Riverdale. She has been homebound like most celebrities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lili Reinhart has been spending time in quarantine with her dog Milo. She took to her Instagram and shared a post about how quarantine can be difficult for most and to spread love during this difficult time.

Lili Reinhart talks about quarantine

ALSO READ: Are Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Still Dating? Details Here

In her Instagram post, the Riverdale actor stated that she has learnt a lot about herself during the time of quarantine. She further added that this time can be especially difficult for those suffering from mental health issues. In her post, she wrote, ‘It’s been an incredibly hard month for all of us. And although this quarantine is isolating and extremely challenging for those of us who struggle with mental health, I have learned a lot about myself during this time.’

She further added, ‘I have learned to cherish the people in my life who have stood by me through my best and my worst. At the end of the day, all we have is each other. And all we can offer one another during this time is love and kindness. Love as hard as you can because the people around you may need it more than you think.’

ALSO READ: 'Riverdale' Actor Lili Reinhart Is Every Fashionista’s Dream In These Lovely Outfits

See lili like that breaks my heart will be okay, milo is a strong dog pic.twitter.com/ugyCYay9fz — bruna (@itsreinhartt) April 10, 2020

Lili Reinhart recently revealed that her dog Milo was attacked by another dog. In a video that she shared with a tear-stained face, she spoke about how her dog had to go through surgery to get better. She later shared a video with his health update saying that her dog was brought back from the hospital and that he is recovering. She thanked her fans for their support during the hard times.

ALSO READ: 'Riverdale' Production Suspended After Team Member's Contact With COVID-19 Affected Person

I am so happy milo is okay❤️🙏🏼@lilireinhart pic.twitter.com/jaLsHiVeqy — 𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟐𝟏 (@belovedreinhart) April 11, 2020

Lili Reinhart in her post mentioned that she cannot imagine what her life would be without Milo. In her post, the Riverdale actor stated that she has relied on her family and friends for support during the COVID-19 lockdown. She wrote, ‘I almost lost Milo a week ago when he was attacked and I can’t even begin to imagine what my life would be like without him now. Or without any of the close friends and family I have relied on for support throughout this pandemic.’

ALSO READ: 'Riverdale' Actor Lili Reinhart's Red Carpet Looks That Are Too Good To Miss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.