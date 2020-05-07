'Riverdale' Actor Lili Reinhart's Book To Get A New Publishing Date Due To COVID-19

Actor Lili Reinhart has a huge fan following all over the world. The star has appeared in movies as well, however, she is best-known for playing the role of Betty Cooper on the dark version of Archie Comics, titled Riverdale. She has been homebound like most celebrities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart has often mentioned her love for writing and stories. It has been revealed that she will be releasing a book of poems that she has written. The Riverdale has published her collection of poems in a book titled Swimming Lessons: Poems.

According to sources, the book of poems will include verses on fame, love, depression as well as anxiety. The book was slated to publish on May 5, 2020. However, she has now taken to her Instagram account to reveal that the book will only be available at a later date. On her Instagram story, Riverdale alum Lili Reinhart stated that the release date of the book has been pushed to September due to COVID-19.

It has been reported that Lili Reinhart’s book Swimming Lessons: Poems marks her debut as a writer. The book is published by St. Martian’s Press and has reportedly already been sold in more than 10 foreign territories. The book has been available on pre-order since October last year. Fans of the actor have been waiting for the book to be published. However, it seems that her fans will have to wait a little longer.

Lili Reinhart in COVID-19 lockdown

Lili Reinhart has been spending time in quarantine with her dog Milo. She took to her Instagram and shared a post about how quarantine can be difficult for most and to spread love during this difficult time. In her Instagram post, the Riverdale actor stated that she has learned a lot about herself during the time of quarantine.

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart further added that this time can be especially difficult for those suffering from mental health issues. A part of the post that she wrote read, ‘It’s been an incredibly hard month for all of us. And although this quarantine is isolating and extremely challenging for those of us who struggle with mental health, I have learned a lot about myself during this time.’

