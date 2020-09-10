Manju Warrier's Career Net Worth As The 'Lalitham Sundaram' Actor Rings In 42nd Birthday

Manju Warrier kick-started her career with her debut in the 1995 Malayalam film, Sakshyam. Ever since then, the actor-dancer-playback singer has been a part of several movies in her illustrative career. Manju has a slew of movies in the pipeline for 2020-21. Here's a look at Manju Warrier's net worth.
As per the report of Networthlist.org, Manju Warrier's net worth is Rs 142 crore ($19 million). Manju Warrier's income is apprehensive of her several appearances in movies. She is known as 'lady superstar' of Malayalam cinema. Manju Warrier was born in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu. Born to T. V. Madhavan, she has an elder brother- Madhu Warrier, who is also an actor as well as a producer.
After Manju Warrier made her debut with Sakshyam, she was roped in for back to back movies like Sallapam, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Dilliwala Rajakumaran, Kaliyattam, Aaraam Thampuran, Thooval Kottaram, Pathram, among others. After starring in Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, 1999, the actor made her comeback with the movie How Old Are You in 2014, after a sabbatical of 14 years. How Old Are You was a massive hit and was critically acclaimed too. She is last seen in the movie Prathi Poovankozhi, directed by Rosshan Andrrews.
Manju Warrier will be seen in the upcoming movie, Lalitham Sundaram, helmed by her brother Madhu. Moreover, Manju Warrier has many movies lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham, alongside Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan among others. Manju will also be seen in The Priest, which marks her first collaboration with Mammootty. She is also roped in for the movies- Padavettu, Chathur Mukham and others.
As Manju Warrier turned a year older on September 10, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday Priyadarshini." A user wrote, "Wishing The Talented, Amazing And Evergreen Manju Warrier A Very Happy Birthday." Meanwhile, Poornima Indrajith, Geetu Mohandas, and Bhavana also extended warm wishes for the actor. Check out some tweets.
