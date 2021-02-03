Lilly Singh Opens Up About Being The Only Female Daily Late-night Show Host

On February 2, Lilly Singh appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show. On Drew Barrymore's show, Lilly opened up about what is it like to host her show A Little Late on NBC. She talked about being the only female late-night host on television. Read ahead to know about what Lilly had to say.

Lilly on Drew Barrymore's show

Talking about her show, Lilly said that it was exciting and humbling because it was a huge honour to be the first female late-night show host. She also added that she would be lying if she said that it didn’t come to her with a lot of pressure, a lot of critique and a lot of trying to meet people’s expectations. She further said that it was a journey for her to learn a new world and about how to be her authentic self while doing what she thought served her and her audience the best. She said it was a lot, both, personally and professionally.

On the show, Drew Barrymore asked Lilly about her process of being a part of almost all the departments on the show and dealing with people. She said, “You really are the person who creates the tone, does the writing and producing, has a part in the directing and you play all these different characters. How do you collaborate with other people when you are getting notes and critiques? What’s your process because I’m in the same boat?”

In response, Lilly said that what mattered most to her was to take the reins of her creative because she knew that she was a minority on screen. She said that she had a very specific point of view and a specific voice. So, she wanted to make sure that it came through. She added that she had to balance all of that and had to be open to feedback and criticism. She said that she spoke very fast and NBC would come to her and tell her to slow down a bit. She concluded saying that it was about finding a balance between voice and being open to collaboration.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

A Little Late with Lilly Singh premiered on September 16, 2019. Not just being the only female late-night show host, she is also the first person of Indian descent to host a late-night talk show. The show is now in the second season that premiered on January 11, 2021.

