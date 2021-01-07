Drew Barrymore Talks About Experience With Dating Apps; Admits She Was 'stood Up' By Match

On January 4, 2021, Drew Barrymore opened up about her dating app experiences while chatting with the comedian Nikki Glaser on her show The Drew Barrymore Show. The actor talked about a popular celebrity dating app and her experience of coming across the same types of men on it. Drew revealed that dating is one of her favourite subjects ever to dissect. While speaking to Nikki, Drew said that she believes men do not come across great on dating apps.

Jokingly, the 36-year-old comedian explained that men tend to have very few pictures of themselves that actually showcase their ‘true selves’. She said that every guy she came across was a surfer, a photographer, had a dog and their best friend’s kid. Thus, her experience with the dating app was soured when her dating experience went poor. She spoke about it as she once booked a date with a guy and he stood her up at the time when they were supposed to meet.

Drew further stated that being stood up by a dating app match isn’t ‘shocking’ because it happens very often. Nikki then responded to it that being stood up is ‘so disappointing’ after being excited and spending time in getting dressed. The 50 First Dates star confessed that she felt stupid. During the conversation, the actor never disclosed the app’s name and only revealed that it was a ‘celebrity dating app’.

Meanwhile, she informed that many ‘high-power men’ have their accounts on the dating app but she decided not to opt for them. When Nikki suggested that the date was intimidated by Drew, she disagreed with it. She said that she thinks her match is an uncourteous person and he had his reasons to turn her down which were fine for him but felt the wrong way to the actor. Nikki concluding the topic by saying that it may be personal or it may be not, they just don’t show up.

Drew Barrymore is popular for her roles in Poison Ivy, Boys on the Side, Mad Love, Batman Forever, Scream, Ever After and many more. She was last seen in the film titled The Stand In which released this year. The actor has also judged The World’s Best and is currently hosting The Drew Barrymore Show.

