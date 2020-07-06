'Stranger Things': Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Heartbreaking Details About 'final Letter'

Hollywood actor Millie Bobby Brown spoke about the final scene in the last season of the show Stranger Things 3. While talking to an entertainment portal, the actor stated that she restricted herself from reading the final letter that David Harbour’s character Jim Hopper leaves for her character Eleven. She revealed that she read the letter while the cameras were rolling and despite it not being the first take, she got emotional each time the camera rolled.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown & 'Stranger Things' Cast Jam To 90's Songs During Carpool Karaoke; See

Millie Bobby Brown talks about the 'final letter'

Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she read the letter on the day of the shoot. She even revealed that she requested for a speaker to be on the set so that she could hear David Harbour’s actual voice while she was shooting the scene. Millie Bobby Brown said that because David’s voice and the way he says things makes her extremely emotional. She further added that when she got in front of the camera, they just played the audio of him narrating the letter and she let her emotions take over.

ALSO READ: Netflix Series 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Might Not Release This Year; Read Details

Millie recalled that they couldn’t take the first cut as her nose was red from crying. However, she added that each time they decided to shoot another take, she began to get more and more emotional. Millie Bobby Brown concluded by saying that she wanted the take to be taken in the way as she likes to base things off her instinct.

Millie Bobby Brown was referring to the last scene where she Eleven reads the letter that Hopper leaves. Hopper is presumed to be dead, in Stranger Things 3. However, he writes a letter for her sharing his feelings and talking about how her growing up scares him. The letter plays at the back as Stranger Things cast Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Wynona Ryder’s characters displace from their house in the show.

ALSO READ: Jim Hopper's Backstory To Be A Major Focus Of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

In the same interview, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she shares a very father-daughter like bond with David Harbour. She said that there is mutual love and respect amongst the two and that they respect each other’s personal space. She also revealed that David Harbour is funny as well as embarrassing and that he makes her laugh.

She mentioned that she enjoys working with David Harbour and that despite having a certain amount of pressure, they manage to do the difficult scenes with the utmost ease. Milly Bobby Brown also revealed that the kind of relationship. She concluded by saying that she doesn’t talk to Harbour one day on the set of Stranger Things sometimes so that they can live out the scene on the camera together.

ALSO READ: Joe Keery Reveals That He Won't Be Seen In Scoops Ahoy Costume In 'Stranger Things 4'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.