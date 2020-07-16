Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard To Join Brother Nick Wolfhard & Anya Chalotra For New Show

Finn Wolfhard shot to fame with Netflix’s Stranger Things. In a recent development, Wolfhard has already signed his next project. The actor will reportedly be joining his brother Nick Wolfhard and The Witcher's actor Anya Chalotra for an upcoming science fiction series New-Gen. Read on:

ALSO READ | 'Stranger Things' Fame Finn Wolfhard Was Close To Quitting Acting Before His Audition

Finn Wolfhard to be a part of sci-fi series

Stranger Things fame actor Finn Wolfhard might join his brother Nick Wolfhard and Anya Chalotra in the voice cast for the show, New Gen. According to recent reports, the show is targeted at seven-plus age groups. The show is set in a futuristic world that comes under the threat of a nanotech war. The show will trace the story of a pair of twins who live dual lives. They live both as ordinary teenagers but also as nanotech-enhanced superheroes.

ALSO READ | 'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard Recalls Being Stalked By A Fan When He Was 13

The show is reportedly based on the 2008 Marvel Comics series by the same name. New Gen is currently in its pre-production stage. If several reports are to be believed, the show has been created by JD Matonti. New Gen is produced by Bardel Entertainment of Rick & Morty and Angry Birds fame. The show will be co-written by Eugene Son who has shows like Avengers Assemble and Ultimate Spider-Man to his credits.

ALSO READ | Millie Bobby Brown Raps 'Stranger Things' Recap As The Next Season Is Set To Premiere

In an interview with a news portal, JD Matonti revealed that with New Gen, the makers intend to take its viewers into a never before seen futuristic utopia. He also confirmed that Finn Wolfhard, Nick Wolfhard and Anya Chalotra will voice the lead characters He also added that in the show, the premise is ruled by nanotechnology and superheroes.

Meanwhile, Finn Wolfhard is all set to be back on Netflix with the new season of Stranger Things. He is joined by the lead cast of the show including Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery. Ever since the first time the show was released, it has become a huge hit with the audience and also gained a massive fanbase across the world.

ALSO READ | Millie Bobby Brown And Finn Wolfhard 'want To Hook Up', Claims Noah Schnapp

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.