Millie Bobby Brown Raps 'Stranger Things' Recap As The Next Season Is Set To Premiere

Back in 2017, Millie Bobby Brown was seen on a talk show that was hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The actor was present in the talk show for the promotion of her sci-fi show’s season two. Here, she was seen rapping Stranger Things season one’s recap for the fans. Read on to know more details about the story:

Millie Bobby Brown rocks the stage with a unique rap

Back in the year 2017, actor Millie Bobby Brown was seen at the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she was promoting season two of Stranger Things, a sci-fi horror show. In the chat show, Fallon recalled the last time Brown was on the show and rapped a verse from a Nicki Minaj song titled Monster. He then asked the young star to rap again for the present audience.

Brown then stated that she would like to rap the recap of Stranger Things season 1, since the season two is all set to premiere, and the audience would want to know what happened in the first season. The young actor screamed at the mic asking, “Are you ready?”, to the audience. Fallon quickly replaced his suit with a hoodie and jumped along with Brown.

Brown then hit things off with the recap rap, a unique way of telling what has happened in the show’s previous season. She started with the lines, “Let's go back to Indiana, circa Nineteen Eighty-Three. Just four boys in the basement chillin' playin' D&D. There was Lucas there was Willy Will and Dustin, there was Mike. But one night Will goes missing while he’s riding on his bike – yikes!”. Here is a video of the same:

Stranger Things is a science fiction horror series created by The Duffer Brothers. The show incorporates several themes and genre tropes used in the 90s. The music, setting, character designs, and plot details of Stranger Things have been heavily influenced by 90s shows, movies, anime, and by the works of filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter, and author Stephen King. The show features an ensemble cast that includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, among several other actors in crucial roles.

