Chris Evans' Fans Confused As #ChrisEvansIsOverParty Trends; Netizens Share Funny Memes

Netizens woke up to a "strange" Twitter trend, "#ChrisEvansIsOverParty," on Wednesday morning. And fans and netizens thought that this trend was about the Captain America actor Chris Evans. However, some were able to point out that the trend wasn't about the American actor but it was about the same-name British TV and radio host.

Among the several users, One of the Twitter users went on to explain that the hashtag "#ChrisEvansisoverparty” is not about the Captain America actor. He said that one is referring to UK DJ and radio show host Chris Evans. Several other users also then went on to clarify the same. Take a look at his tweet below.

#ChrisEvansisoverparty is NOT about the amazing captain america, it's referring to UK DJ and radio show host chris evans (below). leave america's ass alone pic.twitter.com/r9hU2KCuBX — 𝙙𝙮𝙡𝙖𝙣 (@colourfullqueer) July 21, 2020

Yet curious fans of Actor Chris Evans kept scrolling their timelines on Twitter to find out what the trend is about. We engaged in it in their own special way, because they couldn't even work it out. Although some shared the actor's stunning pictures, others tweeted some funny memes.

One of the users tweeted by writing, "When #chrisevansisoverparty is trending and so many people are tweeting about how they don't know why it's trending that no matter how far I scroll I can't figure out why it is trending." While the other one wrote, “#chrisevansisoverparty I'll go to any party if Chris Evans is there.” Check out some more tweets from Chris Evans’ fans.

#chrisevansisoverparty I'll go to any party if Chris Evans is there. pic.twitter.com/w4Pau5l3Bi — Sarah Cooley (@SassyPriscilla) July 21, 2020

No he’s not but I’ll take this opportunity to show off my signed shield #chrisevansisoverparty pic.twitter.com/Jv0a6OHweh — Michael Buro (@winter_soulja_) July 21, 2020

since y’all are decided to trend #ChrisEvansisoverparty on false claims‼️ Here’s a checkpoint with beautiful pictures of our baby pic.twitter.com/MjkjlElAaY — HARRY SHES FIVE | claim 2:12 | 💍 (@heartmeetsbreak) July 21, 2020

#ChrisEvansisoverparty BRUH WHY, LIKE U DID THIS FOR WHY, he will never be cancelled 😌✋ pic.twitter.com/oyHLV4Rtw8 — molly 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@mollywertenbe) July 22, 2020

When #chrisevansisoverparty is trending but so many people are tweeting about how they don't know why it's trending that no matter how far I scroll I can't figure out why #chrisevansisoverparty is trending. pic.twitter.com/SQXjDwSP5J — Lilly Gelman (@LillyHopeG) July 21, 2020

Other news

Evans and the Cinderella actor Lily James are one of the latest addition to the new couples in town. The duo was recently spotted spending an afternoon together as they were seen enjoying their ice-cream date at the park. Their first outing together was at a posh party at a hotel in London, this time they opted for a low-key date.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Mark Bomback’s mini TV series titled Defending Jacob. The series also stars Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell in pivotal roles. The series is based on William Landay's 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. The actor will next be seen in Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s The Gray Man. He will be seen sharing screen space with actor Ryan Gosling. The movie is currently in its pre-production stage and no much details about the film have been revealed.

