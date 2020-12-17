Lily James & Sebastian Stan To Star In 'Pam & Tommy'; Fans Left Unimpressed

Actors Lily James and Sebastian Stan have recently been cast as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the upcoming series 'Pam & Tommy'. The pair will play the former 'Playboy' star and Mötley Crüe drummer in a new original limited series for the online platform Hulu, following the marriage of the couple in 1995 through the birth of their children. However, the fans are not impressed with the casting for the show.

Netizens have taken to their respective social media handles to share their views about the same. Pamela and Tommy’s fans have taken to the microblogging site to reveal that the casting for the upcoming series was not they had anticipated. Some have revealed that the duo will need a transformation to fit the role. While some said that they could cast someone else.

One of the users wrote, “Okay, there better be some serious transformations for Sebastian Stan and Lily James for them to look like Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee because right now, not seeing it”. While the other one wrote, “I'm not saying someone made a mistake with the Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson casting but I'm just offering an alternative that seems far superior”. Take a look at some of the tweets below.

Alright regardless of the roles does this mean Sebastian is gonna have tattoos on his arms for this role? If so I don’t think my heart is healthy enough to see that man with arm tattoos — ✦ Captain Artemis ✦ (@Cap_artemis) December 16, 2020

Pam and Tommy could of played themselves. They’ve barely aged.... — B Bogart (@bbogart1989) December 15, 2020

I'm not saying someone made a mistake with the Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson casting but I'm just offering an alternative that seems far superior pic.twitter.com/SRpbZozDqn — Elizabeth Di Filippo (@mselizabethr) December 16, 2020

Also read | Pamela Anderson Is Currently Dating Her Security Guard Dan Hayhurst: Reports

Hmmm interesting. An actual movie about #tommylee and Pamela Anderson ? Well here’s to hoping that the cast “fits” part 🤣 https://t.co/bdmrwedeWt — CiaoBellaTonella (@CiaoBellaTonela) December 17, 2020

Okay, there better be some serious transformations for Sebastian Stan and Lily James for them to look like Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee because right now, not seeing it. — KT (@sloyoroll01973) December 15, 2020

Sebastian Stan and Lily James are way too attractive to portray Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

May require tremendous makeup work... 🤦 — Erin Ingrid Rocktography (@eriningridpix) December 16, 2020

Also read | Lily James Advises 'don't Be Obsessed With Boys' And Maintains Silence On Links With Evans

About the upcoming series

According to Deadline, it has been revealed that Lily James and Sebastian Stan are on board to play former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in Hulu's upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy. The couple's relationship has dominated abloids for years, including the fiasco of their honeymoon sex tape being stolen and leaked to the press. Seth Rogen is on board to play the man who stole the tape, with Tonya director Craig Gillespie helming the series, and Rob Siegel writing it down. Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg are also producing the project through their banner, Point Grey. The eight-episode series will begin shooting in spring.

Also read | Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee's Relationship To Be Turned Into A Tv Series

Also read | Pamela Anderson Quiz: Match 'Baywatch' Actor's Iconic Outfit To Her Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.