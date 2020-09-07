Pamela Anderson Is Currently Dating Her Security Guard Dan Hayhurst: Reports

Actor and activist Pamela Anderson had made headlines early in 2020 when she had infamously split with her ex-husband Jon Peters just 12 days after their marriage. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Pamela had written that the two have taken time apart and revaluate the formalization of their marriage certificate, which technically means that the two never really married, as cleared by the star on social media recently. However, now People has reported that Anderson has been dating her security guard Dan Hayhurst.

Also read: Pamela Anderson quiz: Match 'Baywatch' actor's iconic outfit to her movies

Pamela Anderson is dating her security guard?

A source has revealed to People that Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst have been together for a long time now. The source revealed furthermore that the star has been very happy and the two have been together through the entire pandemic. Whereas, Hayhurst has been helping Pamela in fixing up her house in Vancouver Island.

Also read: Chadwick Boseman's Memorial: 'Black Panther' Actors Jordan, Lupita & Duke Attend Ceremony

This development comes months after Anderson's infamous 12-day marriage with Jon Peters had done the rounds on the internet. In a recent tweet, the star had shared an article by PageSix writing - 'Pamela Anderson was never married to Jon Peters - it was just a bizarre lunch ... no “marriage” no “divorce”.'

In a follow up tweet, the actor had written - 'Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life long family friend) no hard feelings - no Marraige, no Divorce... just a bizarre theatrical lunch - Pamela has a good sense of humor about it.' Check out the tweets below -

Also read: 'The Suicide Squad' Actor Michael Rooker Describes His "epic Battle" Against COVID-19

The actor has consistently made headlines through the years on topics revolving around her love life. Anderson previously shared a marriage with Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998. Following their split, Lee had spent six months in a LA County Jail for spousal abuse charges. Anderson shares two sons with Lee names Brandon (23) and Dylan (22) respectively.

Also read: Kylie Jenner And Stormi Have Same Smiles, Fans Draw Comparisons

She later married Kid Rock in 2006 and the two separated in 2007. Pamela later married Rick Saloman twice, once in 2007 and again in 2014 following a separation. However, her second time marrying Saloman only lasted a year from 2014 to 2015.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.