Lily James Makes First Talk Show Appearance Since Kiss Scandal With Dominic West; Watch

Cinderella star Lily James appeared for the first time on an interview ever since her kiss scandal with Dominic West was in headlines for weeks. There were rumours that after pictures of her getting cosy with the married actor went viral, she cancelled scheduled appearances on America’s Show and the Graham Norton Show. But when she finally returned for an interview with Jimmy Fallon, neither of them addressed the scandal and Fallon made her comfortable by not lingering on the topic.

Lily James appears on Jimmy Fallon show

Lily James appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show to promote her upcoming project Rebecca on Netflix. The two talked about a lot of things apart from the kiss scandal or anything even close to the matter. However, James addressed the rumours about the possibility of Mamma Mia 3 and revealed that she would love to play the character of Meryl Streep’s younger version.

Lily James and Dominic West Kiss scandal

According to a report in Daily Mail, Lily James and Dominic West, 51, were snapped getting cosy with each other. The pictures had stirred a storm among the fans of the actor and had left them divided. Dominic West has been married to Catherine Fitzgerald for 10 years and has four children with her. However, a statement in The Sun reported that the married couple said that they are “strong and we’re very much still together”.

Lily James and Dominic west's photos

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Married star of The Affair, Dominic West, pictured passionately kissing Lily James in Rome https://t.co/cZLOuXGTOs pic.twitter.com/cwpCC4kC0e — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 12, 2020

On another note, Jimmy Fallon revealed a couple of interesting things about how Lily James has been spending her time during the pandemic lockdown. He asked the actor to tell him about the acting classes that she has been taking over Zoom to students. The actor revealed, “It's great because, you know, when these performers can't perform because of lockdown they're getting to share their skills and people at home can be creative and learn and try and have some fun”.

Addressing Mamma Mia 3 rumours, Jimmy Fallon asked the actor if she would be a part of the film if it goes on floors. Lily replied that she would jump at the first chance she gets to be a part of the film. In fact, she revealed that she would never turn down any number of sequels of the film, "Yes, I would do 4,5,6,7,8,9,10. I'm down. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm theirs."

