'Arrow' Ending Explained: Here Is What Happens At The End Of 'Arrow'

Arrow is one of the most popular superhero television series. The series based on DC Comics character Green Arrow is developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Andrew Kreisberg. The series is set in the Arrowverse where other DC shows are also based. Last year, CW renewed the series for a final season. The plot of Arrow follows the character of a billionaire playboy Oliver Queen played by Stephen Amell. The last episode of the series aired on January 28, 2020. Even after several months of its premiere, a lot of people have been curious about the ending of Arrow. Several people have been wondering about the ending of Arrow and the actual meaning behind the ending. Here is a look at the Arrow ending explained.

Ending of Arrow

At the ending of Arrow, a callback to Arrow’s season 7 finale was done. The season 7 saw Felicity meeting Monitor and stepping into a portal. The scene had implied that Felicity goes to meet her husband. The same scene takes place again in the ending of Arrow but this time the show gives an insight into what actually happens afterwards. A much younger looking Felicity is seen in a familiar-looking office. As she is grazing through objects in the office, Oliver Queen comes there. The couple shares a much-deserved kiss and has an emotional conversation. The series ends with Oliver and Felicity in a candid talk and Oliver telling Felicity that now they have all the time in the world for him to tell her how he saw her before they first spoke.

Arrow ending explained

The series finale shows what many series do not touch upon. The Arrow shows what happens after the lead character dies. The finale episode, ‘Fadeout’ ties all loose ends of not just Arrow, Oliver Queen but all other characters too. The finale is a perfect farewell of the characters. The ending of Arrow shows what happens after the fighting and superhero work is done. Oliver Queen is dead at the ending and his funeral also sees several characters from the Arrowverse resurrected. The grown-up version of daughter Mia, Barry Allen, Sara Lance and several other characters were present at his funeral. The series has implied in a scene that John Diggle is destined to become the Green Lantern of the Earth. Here is a look at what Reddit users had to say about the ending of Arrow.

