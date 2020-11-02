'Kaali Khuhi' Ending Explained In Detail For Fans To Understand The Movie Better

Kaali Khuhi is a horror mystery drama directed by Terrie Samundra. The movie stars Shabana Azmi, Leela Samson, Riva Arora, and Sanjeeda Sheikh as lead characters. It premiered on the OTT platform Netflix on October 30, 2020. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a 10-year-old girl, Shivangi, who tries to save her family and her village from the restless ghost who resides in a village in Punjab.

Here is Kaali Khuhi ending explained for viewers who were left confused with the way the film concluded.

Kaali Khuhi ending explained

As the movie ends, the reason why Shivangi was chosen to end the curse is that she is from the new generation and can stop the same type of atrocities from happening again. This is established later in the movie when Shivangi prevents the elders from killing the newborn baby. Once she does so, the entire house crumbles, denoting the breaking down of the old “reeti rivaaj". The girls who are playing near the well are believed to be the grownup versions of the ghosts of the babies that were thrown inside the well, just like Sakshi. By this, it is established that Sakshi was not the only ghost that was haunting the entire village. Earlier in a scene, Shivangi overhears a lady telling her friend that 11 people have died because of this curse. This means that maybe, the rest of the spirits were the ones responsible for this, as the audience can only see Sakshi killing three people, including (presumably) the man who was pushed in the well. By the end of the movie, the spirits seemed to have found peace because of Shivangi’s actions.

'Kaali Khuhi' review

The movie Kaali Khuhi starts as a family goes back to their village in Punjab after 10-year-old Shivangi's grandmother was said to be very sick. Shivangi visits a mysterious house that is apparently very spooky. The young child doesn't know about any of the haunting stories of her very own ancestral house but it is only when she meets a mysterious girl that she finds out about the many stories related to the house where she lives in the village. After hearing all of these stories, Shivangi observes many weird and strange events at her house, by then she realises that the entire village is cursed due to the unfortunate history of a huge number of female infanticide cases in the village.

The movie has a strong underlying connection and a message about female infanticide. However, as far as a horror movie is concerned, the film is not scary enough. The movie received a rating of 69 per cent from Google users, while Kaali Khuhi IMDb rating stands at 6.5/10. The movie could be watched with kids as it does not have a huge amount of gory sequences in the film. Here is the trailer of the film that can be watched on Netflix from today onwards.

