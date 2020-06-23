Kim Kardashian Shares Interesting Story Behind Wearing A Corset In This Throwback Video

American television personality Kim Kardashian, who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles, recently took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback video. The actor can be seen showing off her glam side. Kim Kardashian also reveals a few insights about the video.

In the video, the actor can be seen standing in front of the mirror and recording herself wearing a nude corset. Kim also opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, Kohled eyes, and nude lips. Looking at the video seems like the actor is getting ready for an occasion.

Along with the video, Kim Kardashian also went on to give a little description about the video. She said that this video is from her special trip to London last year. She also revealed that she wore a corset like this for the Met Ball for her camp look but the corset was misplaced the same night. Kim wanted the corset so bad that she flew all the way to London just to get another one made.

Leaving her fans in anticipation, Kim said that she has started making a few more looks including her 40th birthday day look and she can’t wait to reveal it to her fans. Check out the video below.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Shares An Adorable Family Pic; Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over It

Fans react

Seeing Kim Kardashian’s tiny waistline, fans were left shocked. They went on to ask her ‘where are your organs?’ Some fans also went on to praise Kim for her stunning looks. They said, “gorgeous as ever,” “how do you always manage to look so pretty?” and many more. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Breaks Quarantine For The First Time; Says 'it Was Nice But Scary'

Kim Kardashian and her family had recently broken their quarantine for the birthday party for Kourtney Kardashian 's husband, Scott Disick. The reality show star took her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the birthday party and for the first time in months shared her experience of being around a 'people's group.' In the pictures, Kim can be seen posing along with mother Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. She shared a series of photos and seems like they enjoyed their get together after a long time. Take a look:

Also read | Kim Kardashian West Inks Exclusive Criminal-justice Reform Podcast Deal With Spotify

Also read | Kim Kardashian Posts Pics Of Kanye West On Father's Day Amid Rumours Of Rocky Relationship

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.