'Mean Girls' Cast Reunion: Lindsay Lohan Wanted To Play Regina George? Read Details

Mean Girls is a popular American high-school comedy which released in 2004. Now, 16 years later, Mean Girls cast reunited virtually on October 3, that Mean Girls' Day. During the virtual reunion, Lindsay Lohan revealed that she was rather interested in playing the iconic Regina George. Here's what this is about.

Lindsay Lohan wanted to play Regina George

Image credit: Katie Couric

The Mean Girls cast reunited for a virtual interview on Mean Girls Day which is celebrated on October 3 every year in the US. The reason being, they wanted to promote voter registration for the upcoming Presidential elections in the US. Among other things, lead star, Lindsay Lohan revealed how she had actually wanted to play the iconic Regina George. The role was actually played by Rachel McAdams and known for her vicious 'queen bee' attitude in the movie.

Lindsay Lohan revealed that just before being cast as Cady Heron, she had played a "weirdo" in Teenage Confessions of A Drama Queen. This is why she very quickly related to Heron. However, Lohan initially wanted to play the role of Regina George. Other members of the cast also revealed interesting tidbits about the production.

Also Read: Mariah Carey Expresses Desire To Be Part Of Iconic Drama 'Mean Girls' Sequel

Jonathan Bennett, who plays Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls cast, revealed that he was asked to come on board at the last minute. Tina Fey, who played a teacher called Ms Norbury, confirmed this saying someone was fired at the last minute. Bennett added that he was flown in on the night before the movie began filming.

The Mean Girls cast was asked what might have happened to the high school sweethearts, Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels after 16 years. To this Tina Fey replied that the couple might have actually ended up as Facebook friends and not together. As she had written the script for Mean Girls, Fey added that she would not have wanted them to end up together rather wanted them to live a little more.

Mr Duvall aka Tim Meadows added that Means Girls is still very relevant after 16 years since its release. He also suggested that they should do a reunion in the style of Ocean's Eleven. However, everyone might play different characters.

The Mean Girls cast consisted of Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Lizzy Caplan, Lacey Chabert, Ana Gasteyer, Daniel Franzese, Rajiv Surendra and Jonathan Bennett. However, McAdams joined the host Katie Couric later. Poehler, who played Regina's mother was, however, MIA from the whole reunion.

Also Read: Mira Kapoor Calls Herself 'cool Mom', Shares 'life Motto' With 'Mean Girls' Reference

Also Read: Lindsay Lohan Says 'The Parent Trap' Made It 'easier' To Deal With Her Parents' Divorce

Also Read: Lindsay Lohan Shares Cryptic Tweet Tagging Taylor Swift, Leaves Fans Puzzled

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.