Lisa Kudrow Spends 25th Anniversary Away From Husband Michel, Says 'we Are Used To It'

Friends fame actress Lisa Kudrow, who has been quarantining away from her husband Michel Stern, is spending their 25th marriage anniversary away from each other. During a recent interview, the 56-year-old actress revealed the reason behind the two staying away on the special occasion and also how she feels about being away from her husband. Lisa reportedly informed that she is quarantining with her son Julian while her husband is staying alone in their home in Palm Springs.

Lisa Kudrow spending 25th marriage anniversary away from husband

Lisa explained that her entire family was together in the desert in their Palm Spring house but, due to the sudden lockdown, she along with her son moved out of the house while her husband is still at Palm Springs. According to Lisa, the house needed some repairing work and moreover, Lisa felt that the place was quite hot for her to stay with her child.

Read: Lisa Kudrow Describes How Phoebe From 'FRIENDS' Would Spend Her Quarantine Days

Read: Lisa Kudrow Calls Friends Reunion Delay 'painful' But The Show Will 'definitely Happen'

Later, Lisa Kudrow also admitted that this is not the first time that the couple is apart on any special occasion. There have been times in the past where she and her husband Michel Stern have often not been able to be together on their special day. Lisa reportedly said that she is now used to be not together on their anniversaries and both if them are very casual about it. They feel that it does not matter to them anymore as long as they love and care about each other.

Sometime back, the news about the Friends reunion broke the Internet as soon as it was announced. The reunion was supposed to get air on HBO Max as one of their debut events but has to get posponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Lisa Kudrow, who portrayd the role of Phoebe Buffay on the show, talked about the delay, and called it painful as she eagerly wanted to meet the entire cast.

In an interview with a local media portal, the actress was asked about how the ongoing pandemic has hit her professionally. She reportedly answered that they had to shut down the much-awaited Friends reunion, which was painful. She felt bad for everyone who was working and now is not working. That is the part that makes her really nervous.

Read: 'Friends' Actor Lisa Kudrow Recollects The Popular Show As 'very Progressive' For Its Time

Read: 'Friends' Actors Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow To Appear On 'Celebrity Escape Room'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.