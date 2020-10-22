Lisa Marie Presley Posts For The First Time After Son Benjamin Keough's Death

Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only daughter of legendary singer Elvis Presley finally broke her silence on her son's suicide for the first time. She shared a heartbreaking note for her late son, Benjamin Keough, on what would have been his 28th birthday this October 21st. Lisa took to her social media to share an emotional and painful note dedicated to her son.

Lisa Marie Presley speaks about son Benjamin Keough's suicide

Benjamin Keough or Ben Keough was Lisa's 27-year-old son who fatally shot himself at their family home in Calabasas, California. Ben reportedly had an argument with his girlfriend on July 12 after which he shot himself. According to Daily Mail, his autopsy report stated that he had alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of his death. Ben was also known to have had a history of depression, suicidal tendency and drug addiction. Lisa Marie Presley took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking note for her son on his birthday on October 21st when he could have celebrated his 28th birthday. She wrote "My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day.

I will never be the same. Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world. "

Lisa Marie Presley's manager Roger Widynowski released a statement after Keough's demise, in which he stated that Ben's death has left her "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated" but the mother of four is "trying to stay strong" for her children. The statement also revealed that Presley adored her son and he was "the love of her life". Here are some condolences that her fans shared with her when she shared the post yesterday.

Fan's share condolences

Lisa Marie Presley is Elvis Presley's only child. She is a popular music artist and is known for songs like I'll Figure It Out, You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet, Storm & Grace, To Whom It May Concern, and others. She gave birth to Benjamin Keough back in October 1992. Keough's untimely demise has shaken the Keough and Presley family.

