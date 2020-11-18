Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin Say Ameila Hamlin Dating Scott Disick Is 'just A Phase'

Actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin think that their daughter Amelia Hamlin will soon get over Scott Disick, reported E!. Sources also added that the parents of the young model 'believe this is just a phase'. Read ahead to know more about the duo's relationship:

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick were recently spotted together hanging out at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party. The couple has an age difference of 18 years as Amelia Hamlin is only 19 years old whereas Scott Disick is 37 years old. The two were also later spotted at Malibu beach getting quite comfortable with each other and many news websites reported that the two were actually dating.

Sources close to the parents of the young model added that both Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin think the couple's relationship is just a phase, indicating the relationship might end soon. They also added that the two were just enjoying each other's company and getting to know one another. It was also mentioned that Scott was trying hard to rope in Amelia and that - 'He's having fun with it'.

Amelia Hamlin was previously dating Mercer Wiederhorn and the two have recently split. Sources close to the parents of Amelia also added that the family was sad to see the couple split and that Mercer was like family to them. They also mentioned that Amelia's parents understood the situation when they broke up as well. Scott Disick, on the other hand, was dating Lionel Richie's young daughter Sofia Richie. The two were very close and were often seen together. Sofia Richie is also 22 years old and the couple recently split in August.

Fan reaction

Fans on Twitter have a mixed reaction on the whole ordeal. Some fans are outraged about the fact that Scott is dating someone who is significantly younger to him. Other fans added that Amelia is closer to Scott's children's age than his age. One fan mentioned - 'Wait a damn minute Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are dating Lisa Rinna pls do something this is all wrong' (sic). Some fans have also supported the couple. Take a look:

Wait a damn minute Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are dating😭😭😭😭😭 Lisa Rinna pls do something this is all wrong — * (@DashmoneyMia) November 17, 2020

Is it bad I immediately think “publicity stunt” with Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin 😂 Rinna needs lipstick sales somehow — Tiki 🗿 (@realitysubtweet) November 17, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Instagram

