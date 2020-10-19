Scott Disick Reunites With Ex-flame Megan Blake Irwin After Her Breakup With Skeet Ulrich

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick has been spotted on a couple of dinner dates lately, after his infamous break up with former ladylove Sofia Richie. Recently, Disick reunited with Australian model Megan Blake Irwin as they were snapped spending quality time with each other outside Kimpton La Peer Hotel, West Hollywood. Earlier this month, the television personality had gone out on a dinner date with Bella Banos.

Also Read | Scott Disick Leaves A Comment On Sofia Richie's Latest IG Post In Hebrew, Check It Out

Scott Disick & Megan Blake Irwin reunited after four years

Property mogul and American socialite Scott Disick took Megan Blake Irwin on a dinner date recently after the latter's messy breakup with the Riverdale actor Skeet Ulrich. The popular IMG model, who kickstarted her career as a model at the age of 14, was linked to Disick back in 2016. Back then, along with spending quality time with each other at New York's Cipriani, the duo also made headlines after they were spotted partying with a bunch of other models at 1Oak, LA.

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian And Scott Disick Prank Kris Jenner; See Preview

However, in May 2016, Megan Blake Irwin rubbished all the rumours about her link-up with Scott Disick. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, the Australian model refused to confirm her relationship with the KUWTK star and stated that she found Scott to be a lovely guy, and that's all she had to say about him. But, their recent dinner date in West Hollywood could be a hint at the brewing romance between the two.

For the unversed, while Scott parted ways with Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie in May this year, Megan split up with the 5-year-old Skeet Ulrich after dating him for several months. Her breakup with Ulrich had become the talk of the town after the Riverdale actor passed derogatory statements about her on social media, which he deleted later.

Also Read | Scott Disick And Sofia Richie's Relationship's Complete Timeline; Read

On the other hand, Scott's 22-year-old ex-lover Sofia was also spotted with a mystery man at Nobu in Malibu a couple of days ago. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the 37-year-old also went out on a dinner date with his ex-flame Bella Banos. Bella and Scott were linked in 2017 and the duo had recently reunited after almost three years. However, Sofia unfollowed the American television personality on Instagram after pictures of his date night with Banos surfaced on the internet.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner To Scott Disick, Take A Look At Dating Overlaps Within The Kardashian Family

(Image credit: Scott Disick and Meghan Balek Irwin Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.