Lisa Rinna Comes To Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin's Defense Over Trolls: 'This Is My Child'

On February 10, 2021, Amelia Gray Hamlin took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot for Boux Avenue Lingerie. In the pictures, Amelia can be seen wearing a netted white lingerie in various poses. However, the 19-year-old star kid received hurtful comments from several netizens on the sponsored IG post. In the defense of her daughter, her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actor's mom Lisa Rinna clapped back at trolls in the comments section.

Lisa Rinna comes to Amelia Gray Hamlin's defense

In the photos, Amelia can be seen posing on a grey bed, flaunting her svelte body. The star kid wore subtle makeup and kept her straight hair open. Amelia looked into the camera confidently while posing. In the caption, she wrote, “easy to practice self-love in my @bouxavenue designed in London…”

Many of her fans dropped positive comments for the star kid such as ‘stunning’ and ‘gorgeous’. One comment read, “True beauty of a woman is to have a self confidence with her body. It’s beautiful!”. However, there were several others who criticized the 19-year-old and started trolling her. One such comment was by an Instagram user who tagged her mom Lisa, and commented, “@lisarinna w** is wrong with u? U like what u see???? Discusting”. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star defended her daughter by writing, “What is wrong with you? This is my child”.

Lisa Rinna married Harry Hamlin in the month of March 1997. Alongside Amelia, the couple also shares a daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, who is 22-year-old. Earlier in the month of January 2021, Amelia had made headlines after she shared a mirror selfie picture on her Instagram story. The model posed in front of a bathroom mirror wearing a Skims top and Calvin Klein underwear.

In the caption, Amelia wrote, “top of the mornin @skims @calvinklein”. After seeing the picture which was shared on January 27, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans spotted the similarities between the background of the picture and Scott Disicks’ Hidden Hills home (featured in Architectural Digest) in the month of September 2019. The rumours about Amelia’s relationship with Scott surfaced in the month of October 2020 first time.

Image Source: Amelia Gray Hamlin's IG/ Lisa Rinna's IG

