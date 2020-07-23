Meek Mill Shares Series Of Tweets; Is He Responding To Kanye West's Claims About Kim?

American rapper Kanye West has been making several claims that his wife, Kim Kardashian West has been unfaithful to him ever since she met with Meek Mill. Now, Mill has come out in the open and addressed these claims. He took to social media to talk about the same in a series of tweets.

Meek Mill responds to Kanye West’s claims

Kanye West took to social media to share a series of now-deleted tweets. In the same, he wrote, ''I've been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform’. Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my d**Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them???”.

In response to the same, Meek Mill wrote, “S*** is cappp cmon .....”. A while ago, Meek Mill also tweeted, “Never let outsiders think they can break the family up!”. Earlier on July 21, 2020, Meek Mill also shared a tweet writing, “S*** got too real I had to cut a couple ends....”.

Never let outsiders think they can break the family up! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 23, 2020

Talking about Kanye West’s claims that he has been trying to divorce his wife, Kim Kardashian West took to social media to release a statement addressing the same. In a few lengthy stories on her social media, Kim addressed how Kanye West has been alleged battling bipolar disorder. She even called him a brilliant but complicated person.

Kim Kardashian West further wrote, “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health”.

Kanye West also called out Kris Jenner in the deleted tweets. Earlier this week, West also got emotional at his presidential rally while talking about his mother. Furthermore, he also tweeted that 2 doctors have been flown down to Wyoming to help him.

Reportedly, Kanye West has been residing in Cody, Wyoming since his breakdown at the South Carolina rally. According to several media reports, Kim Kardashian West has been furious about her husband revealing private information about their family to the public. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West got married in 2014 in Florence, Italy. The couple even has four children together.

