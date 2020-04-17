List Of Times When Padma Lakshmi Responded To Controversy In A Witty Manner

Padma Lakshmi is an enigmatic figure who made her mark as an author, actor and television host. She is someone who seems to believe in the no-nonsense policy. She does not shy away from speaking her mind whether it be defending herself, fellow Indians or India in general. Here are some instances when Padma Lakshmi made sure to give it back with words when she felt slighted:

Padma Lakshmi's reply to trolls over the bra fiasco

The celebrity often posts videos of her cooking on Instagram. Even during the quarantine, it seems she has not let go off this activity. However, recently one of Padma Lakshmi's videos came under the target of trolls who criticised Padma Lakshmi's braless outfit. She took a dig at her trolls by uploading another video where she is wearing two bras and captioned it, "(I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?".

When Padma Lakshmi shot back at the press for being mistaken as Priyanka Chopra

Padma Lakshmi had recently featured on an international magazine's celebrity cartoon takeover issue. However, on their Instagram post, she was incorrectly tagged as Priyanka Chopra. This did not sit well with her. The post was shared on Padma Lakshmi's Instagram with the caption, "I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #justindianthings". The original post was removed after this.

Padma Lakshmi defends Indian cuisine

A US professor of International Affairs, Tom Nichols, had vehemently criticised the Indian cuisine. He had reportedly tweeted saying, "Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn't". This comment was not received well by many people including Padma Lakshmi. The latter shot back saying, "Do you not have taste buds?".

Do you not have tastebuds? https://t.co/o2IVYsrr8R — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 24, 2019

