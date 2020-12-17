Little People Big World Actor Jacob Roloff Acccuses Producer Of Molestation

Little People Big World actor Jacob Roloff recently made a shocking revelation about one of the producers of the show. He has accused producer Chris Cardamone of the TLC reality series of traumatic molestation. He took to his Instagram and shared a long post on his account to address his ‘traumatic memory’. For all the people who are wondering about the revelation, here is everything you need to know about it.

Jacob Roloff accuses Little People Big World producer of molestation

The Little People Big World actor featured on the series with his family. Chris Cardamone was an executive field producer for the show. Taking to his Instagram, Jacob Roloff said, “As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for 'Little People, Big World.'" He did not share details about the grooming meaning that he mentioned. Before revealing this, Jacob Roloff said that it is often easier to think about things than it is to talk about them and therefore this disclosure has been delayed. However, through this delay, he mentioned that he found the fortitude and words to talk about it. He further added that he does not intend to provide details about this encounter in public but he hopes that Cardamone is "never allowed around children again." Here is a look at Jacob Roloff's Instagram.

In a statement to USA Today, TLC said that they just learned about this alleged encounter which happened years ago and involved a third party connected to the production of Little People Big World. The statement further added that TLC is saddened and troubled by this serious allegation and they will work cooperatively with the authorities. Their main focus during this difficult time is supporting the Roloff family, the statement added.

In his post, Jacob Roloff has compared the reality television to voyeurism and has also questioned the ramifications of growing up on the screen in front of millions of people. He is the youngest child of Amy and Matt Roloff who both have dwarfism. Jacob Roloff appeared with his parents and siblings on Little People Big World. He was just nine years old when the series premiered in in 2006. The series is currently in its 21st season.

Image Credits: Jacob Roloff Instagram

