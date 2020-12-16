Where Was 'The Prom' Filmed? See Details About The Locations Of Netflix's Musical Comedy

Netflix is one of the streaming services which have a wide variety of shows and movies on offer in the recent festive season. The streaming service giant recently greeted its subscribers with a musical movie The Prom. Social media was quite abuzz with the film ever since the launch of its trailer. The Prom cast boats of several big names like Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman. The movie dropped on Netflix on December 11, 2020.

The Prom review by critics and the audience has also been mostly positive. Ever since the release of this musical, a lot of people have been curious to know about The Prom filming locations and have been thinking about where was The Prom filmed. For all the people who are wondering about where was The Prom filmed, here is a look at The Prom shooting locations.

Where was The Prom filmed?

According to a report by hitc.com, The Prom was primarily filmed in and around Los Angeles, California. The shooting of the movie started last year in December. However, due to the pandemic, it had to be paused midway on March 12, according to The Hollywood Reporter. After months of delay, The Prom production saw the light of the day in July 2020. Interestingly, even though the movie is set on Broadway in New York and the town of Edgewater, Indiana, The Prom’s shooting did not take place on either of the locations.

According to Bustle, The Prom did not get the permission to shoot on Broadway while Edgewater, Indiana does not exist as it is a fictional town. Raleigh Studios in Hollywood is one of The Prom filming locations. The studio lot was built up to look like the famous New York theatre district. LA’s Orpheum Theater was doubled as the interior of Broadway's Shubert Theatre. According to Atlas of Wonders, 1931 Los Angeles Theatre stand-in was also used as The Prom shooting locations for Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.

Areas of Santa Clarita and Chatsworth in Los Angeles also served as The Prom shooting locations. The shopping mall in The Prom was a real location even though Edgewater being a fictional city. The filming of Mall scenes took place at Northridge Fashion Center located in the greater Los Angeles area.

