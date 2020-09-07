Liu Yifei Reveals Cast And Crew Of 'Mulan' Treated Her As "one Of The Guys" On Set

International actor Lui Yifei has played the lead character in Disney’s live-action, Mulan. Having such feminine and soft features, fans were sure about the fact that the actor must have had a hard time portraying the character of a man. But, to everyone’s surprise, Lui Yifei revealed that she fit “very well” as a man in Mulan. Read further ahead to know more.

Also Read | 'Mulan' Pricing In International Disney Plus Markets Revealed; Details Inside

Lui Yifei fit “very well” as a man in Mulan

According to reports from AsiaOne, Lui Yifei, 33 explained in an email interview that blending in with the “dudes” wasn’t difficult for her as she, in fact, feels like one of them. When asked about being playing a man on-screen, Lui Yifei said that she felt like she is a man because she fit in so well.

She revealed that one day the cast & crew of Mulan were working and were all dressed in their costume, just when an actor patted her shoulder and asked her a question. But, when she turned around, the other actor realised that it was Lui Yifei and not the guy he wanted to address. He was so surprised and apologetic. Lui Yifei said that when one is surrounded by men, they tend to feel like they're your buddies. Lui Yifei said that people don't treat her like a girl, and she’s just one of the guys to them.

Also Read | 'Mulan' Delayed Once Again; Disney Announces New Release Date Of The Live-action Film

About Mulan

Mulan is based on the Chinese folklore The Ballad of Mulan. The movie shows a young Chinese maiden who joins the military disguising herself as a male warrior in order to save her ailing father. Her intelligence and valour become an inspiration to many. Mulan was initially set to release on November 2, 2018, but was rescheduled to March 27, 2020.

Also Read | 'Mulan' Free Streaming Will Be Available To Disney Plus Subscribers From THIS Date

Its world premiere was held on March 9, 2020. However, it was delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The movie then got pushed to July 24, 2020, but was again shifted to August 21, 2020. When Disney announced that the film would not get a worldwide theatrical release, it received a Disney Plus premier access date of September 4, 2020. Mulan will be hitting the theatres in China on September 11, 2020.

Also Read | 'Mulan' Review: Fans Hail The Movie For Its "serious Tone And Great Performances"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.