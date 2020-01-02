Liz Hurley Steps Into 2020 With A Blond Wig And A Metallic Purple Dress. See Pics

Liz Hurley has always been the heart of a party with her out of the box looks and amazingly well-thought outfits. She surprised the fans with her jazzy outfit while she let loose for New Year's Eve as she threw a fancy dress party at her home to ring in 2020. The 54-year-old actress looked phenomenal as she slipped into a purple metallic mini dress that flattered her graceful frame. Her outfit was accompanied with a pair of golden earrings and her neckline was rather risque, whilst the skintight dress draws attention on her waist. She was also seen wearing a blonde wig which has never been witnessed before. Read more to see some pictures of Elizabeth Hurley.

Also Read | Liz Hurley And Son Damian Look Identical, Netizens Say They Are 'basically Twins'

Also Read | Katy Perry's Latest Magazine Photoshoot Has Something Every Mumbaikar Loves



Liz Hurley's outfits.

Last week the fans got to witness the star in a sexy ninja outfit on her social media because of the series of snaps she uploaded. In the picture, she flaunted her a black and red leotard which was paired along with a mask and hood. She also sported a red lace that was wrapped around her legs and knee-high boots. Liz has been very active on her social media in showing her fans the different kind of outfits she rocks. Hurley is now going to be seen in Marvel's Runaways which is based on the comic book superhero team of the same name. The show will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which will be sharing continuity with the films and other TV shows in the franchise.

Also Read | Photos Of Priyanka Chopra With Husband Nick Jonas From New Year's Eve Will Melt Your Heart

Also Read | Mesmerizing Photos Of New Year Celebrations From Across The World

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's Photos With Family Show The Loving Bond Between Them; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.