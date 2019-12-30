Kriti Sanon's Photos With Family Show The Loving Bond Between Them; See Pics

Kriti Sanon is an Indian actor who has worked in Hindi as well as Telugu films. The actor was a model before she stepped in the film industry. Kriti made her acting debut with a psychological thriller, 1: Nenokkadine (2014). She has won a Filmfare award for Best Female Debut for her performance action comedy film Heropanti. The movie was directed by Shabbir Khan and marked Kriti Sanon’s debut in Hindi cinema. The actor has done several movies ever since her first movie and has starred in commercially successful movies like Dilwale. She has also been a part of romantic comedies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi and comedy Housefull 4. The actor’s latest achievements include her appearance in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list of 2019.

The actor is very popular among the millennials for her fun nature. The actor is often seen posting pictures with her sister, Nupur Sanon on her Instagram handle. Nupur Sanon was recently seen in a music video opposite Akshay Kumar. The video garnered the new actor a lot of appreciation. The sisters shared pictures with their family, where they were seen spending quality time with their family. Check out the pictures below.

Kriti Sanon posts pictures of her family time:

Nupur Sanon too posted pictures with the family:

More pictures with their family:

