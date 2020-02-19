Lizzo Jokes About Sleeping With Harry Styles On The Radio; Here's What She Said

Lizzo and Harry Styles have performed together earlier and both are really good friends too. The duo was seen at the 2020 BRIT Awards together. Before the award, Lizzo was seen doing an interview with the UK’s KISS Breakfast’s Tom & Daisy radio show. On the show, the host asked Lizzo about another collaboration of hers with Harry Styles. To this, Lizzo had a really funny reply. Take a look at what Lizzo had to say.

Lizzo jokes that she slept with Harry Styles:

In the interview, the host asked Lizzo about her plans to see any kind of collab between the stars. Lizzo replied by saying that the collab happened last night, which was followed by her laughing out loud and saying that she has too many inappropriate jokes. After this, the other host of the saw asked Lizzo about any ideal dating scenario where he could see the Lizzo and Harry together.

Lizzo replied by saying “We collabed.” Her next comment was bleeped out by the radio. Lizzo then added that she was kidding and continued laughing. After this, she added that she is a big fan of Harry Styles' second album and also added that the stars are not collaborating on anything.

After the interview, Lizzo was seen at the award show performing in a brown leather bodysuit to her hit song Truth Hurts. Harry also performed his hit song Falling. At the award show, fans and paparazzi saw the pair getting together in the audience. Harry Styles sweetly cuddled his head on Lizzo’s shoulder.

Take a look at Harry Styles cuddling on Lizzo’s shoulder here:

Harry and Lizzo at the #BRITs 2020 - February 18 pic.twitter.com/alSCBpRnj7 — HSD (@hsdaily) February 18, 2020

