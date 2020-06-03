Lizzo Urges Fans To Vote With This New Home Made Track; Watch It Here

Lizzo is one of the most loved singers in Hollywood. She recently took to her Instagram and appealed people to find their voice, and shared a video about the same.

In the video, she was seen singing a new song which she wrote to encourage her followers to vote in the presidential primary elections which are happening on June 2 in several states of America. She made this appeal to her fans as she wants people to stand against racism and also urged white people to be antiracist.

Lizzo makes a song and urges fans to vote

Lizzo posted the video on her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 2. In the video she sung "Do you know what time it is? It's time to vote". Other than this, the video also has text on it. She addressed several other things in the video.

In the video, we can read how "do you know how you can help make a change today". She also listed the states where the elections are going to happen. The states where elections to happen are "District of Columbia (DC), Iowa, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Maryland, Indiana, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and Pennsylvania." After this in the video, Liizzo wrote: "there are many ways to protest, find your voice and use it". At the end of the video, she wrote: "we need you". Take a look at the video here.

In the video, Lizzo is trying to motivate people by telling them that there are many ways to protest and voting is one of them. The candidates from the above-listed states have submitted their ballots for the primary elections.

