Lizzo Had Been Preparing For Grammys Performance Since High School, See Post

Lizzo received eight nominations and successfully bagged three of them at the 2020 edition of Grammy. She is the epitome of body positivity through her campaigns and also stole the show at Grammys with her powerful performances. In a sentimental Instagram post, Lizzo revealed that her dream was to perform at the Grammys and she had been preparing for the same since her high school days.

It took only six months for Lizzo to break the norms of stardom and her music essays the struggle she had to face before that. She is an avid flutist and dancer. However, her journey began with Lizzobangers, her first album, in 2013. According to several media reports, her struggle went for six long years.

Lizzo recalled in the post-Grammy Instagram post that her dream to perform at the grand event started out in high school. She shared an emotional post where she recalled her high school notes. She wrote, “It all started with 4 words scribbled in my high school notebook: LIZZOs FANTASTIC TRAP ORCHESTRA. And the rest is history! All I needed was the team to bring my dreams to life. I am nothing without you, my family.” Lizzo thanked all her contributors to her success. Finally, she appreciated the background dancers who stole the show at the Grammys 2020.

Here is the Instagram photo Lizzo shared:

Lizzo opened her set with a mind-blowing single wearing a galactic gown and long hair, followed by a fun number wearing her classic bodysuit styles jumpsuit. Lizzo’s performance received a standing ovation at the Grammys 2020. She was seen hugging her dancers post the performance. According to news reports, Lizzo along with Billie Eilish are the new trailblazers to watch out for.

On the night of Grammy 2020, Lizzo won three awards. She bagged the Best Pop Solo performance for Truth Hurts. She also took home Best Traditional R&B performance for Jerome. Finally, she won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You.

