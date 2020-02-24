'Game Of Thrones'' David Benioff & D. B. Weiss To Produce Netflix Show With Sandra Oh

Game of Thrones was one of the most popular and successful TV series. The show was helmed by co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. Since the show has ended, speculations as to what will be the next project of Benioff and Weiss have been moving around between fans.

Sandra Oh to be a part of Benioff-Weiss' next?

The Game of Thrones duo is intending to start with a Netflix deal as per an article in a leading daily. The two will be producing a show called The Chair. The Chair will be a six-episode 'dramedy' i.e. drama and comedy.

David Benioff and D. B. Weiss will be the executive producers of The Chair. Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh is also producing the show along with writer Amanda Peet and Bernie Caulfield. The episodes will run for 30 minutes, as per the article. The show will also have Jay Duplass. Jay is known for his character Josh Pfefferman in the show Transparent.

The article also talks about how the two Game of Thrones producers had changed from HBO to Netflix in a deal. This deal is said to be of $200 million. After signing the deal with Netflix, the two had also decided to call off the Star Wars trilogy. Benioff and Weiss claimed that they had a commitment with Netflix which led them doing injustice to the Star Wars series. It is a big change for the two to shift from an epic fantasy genre to a dramedy.

Source: Sandra Oh Instagram

