Logan Paul Claims He Has A Video Of Zayn Malik Yelling At Him Amid Brother's Feud

According to the latest buzz, Logan Paul has a video of him trying to patch things up between brother Jake Paul and Zayn Malik. On February 25, 2020, in the latest episode of his podcast Impaulsive, Logan claimed to have the video, two days after Jake started an online feud with Zayn. Recalling the infamous night when Jake called out on Zayn, Logan said on his podcast what people do not know is that he was there with Jake that night. He added that they split up and that is when Jake Paul ran into Zayn Malik.

Logan Paul claims that he has a video of Zayn Malik yelling at him in Las Vegas

Logan Paul recalled how Jake called out Zayn on Twitter for having an attitude after the allegedly crossed paths in Vegas. Logan Paul claimed that Jake Paul and Zayn Malik were staying in a hotel room across from each other at the Westgate Hotel. After Jake sent out the tweet that made Gigi Hadid jump to rumoured boyfriend Zayn's defence, Logan claimed that he could hear Malik screaming inside the room. This was the point where Logan decided to be the mediator.

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid Calls Zayn Malik Her 'Valentine' Amidst Rumours Of Patch-up

Talking about it in his podcast, Logan Paul said that he knocked on his door and he was screaming and losing his mind. He said that he was just standing there confused and claimed that Zayn threw around insults like ‘You’re an f–ing YouTuber mate’. But he added that he was unsure whether it was Jake's alleged conversation with Zayn that upset the Pillow Talk singer.

ALSO READ | YouTuber Logan Paul On Alleged Sex Tape Leak: 100k Retweets & I'll Release It

At one point, Logan Paul played a clip where an unseen man is seen yelling from behind a door that Logan was standing at. At no point was Zayn Malik ever seen in the video. Logan further made it clear that he did not support brother Jake's controversial tweeting activity. He added that he thinks Jake was wrong and also clarified that he told Jake his feelings about it. Jake Paul later seemed to regret his tweet and put out a new tweet saying that someone needs to take his phone away when he is drunk.

ALSO READ | Logan Paul Launches Brand New Diss Track Aimed At NFL Superstar Antonio Brown, Watch Video

ALSO READ | Logan Paul's Mammoth Net Worth Is Sure To Leave Fans Astonished; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.