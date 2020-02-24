Logan Paul's Mammoth Net Worth Is Sure To Leave Fans Astonished; Read Details

American YouTuber Logan Paul is one of the most famous YouTubers in the world. Logan Paul rose to fame with his famous Vine videos and then went on to become a famous YouTube star. Logan Paul and his brother, Jake Paul have collaborated several times for YouTube videos. He also went on to collaborate with celebrities including Dwayne Johnson. Here’s taking a look at the YouTube sensation, Logan Paul’s net worth.

Logan Paul net worth

As per reports, Logan Paul is estimated to have a net worth of a whopping amount of $25 million. It was also reported that Logan Paul earns most of his earnings with his two YouTube channels. It was also said that Logan Paul earns over $11 million every year. According to the Forbes list, it was reported that Logan Paul mints over $80,000 for sponsored content on his social media handle including Instagram and about $1,50,000 for Facebook.

Logan Paul also undertakes several brand endorsements such as Hanes, HBO, and PepsiCo. He also received the Teen Choice Award award in the year 2017. Apart from all the aforementioned achievements, it was also reported that Logan Paul launched his brand in the fashion line.

Logan Paul’s controversy

In 2018, Logan Paul posted a controversial video which ended up receiving a lot of hate from netizens. In the video, Logan Paul along with his friends went on to explore the Aokigahara Forest of Japan, where they found a dead body. Logan soon started recording by zooming into the body and giving vague reactions. He later took down the video and also wrote an apology. This act cost Logan a lot as he had taken a break from his YouTube channel.

