'Deadpool 3' Ropes In Wendy Molyneux And Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin As Writers

Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, Emmy-winning authors, have recently been roped in to write Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds, the Hollywood actor who played the lead role in the previous films, is also expected to return as the Merc With a Mouth. Following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox in March 2019, Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson alias Deadpool moved to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to Deadline, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin have been tapped by Ryan Reynolds and Disney-owned Marvel Studios to write the script for 'Deadpool 3,' with Reynolds reprising his favourite fan role as the foul-mouthed superhero. The Molyneux Sisters are the makers of the new Fox animated series titled The Great North, a gig that they picked up after scoring Emmy as writers and executive producers of Fox's much-acclaimed show Bob's Burgers.

It is also reported that over the past month, writer meetings were held with Ryan Reynolds recently meeting with a handful of writers to hear their pitch for the next installment. Ultimately, the studio and Reynolds saw the take on the sisters as the best match for what they needed. The film is still in early production, but the hiring of the Molyneux sisters marks the first significant step towards the next 'Deadpool' film being made.

Deadpool cast members such as Reynolds, Josh Brolin, and Zazie Beetz have all shown interest in returning for a third film over the past few months. No member of the cast had a clue as to whether Disney would give them the green light or not. Brolin said he was pressing Disney for a response on the matter in summer 2019, but at the time they weren’t getting any responses.

About the Deadpool franchise

Deadpool is an American superhero movie based on the character of the same name from Marvel Comics. The first installment of the film was helmed by Tim Miller and starred Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, and Julian Dennison in lead roles. Wade Wilson hunts the man in the film who gave him mutant powers and a scarred physical appearance, becoming the Deadpool antihero. The second installment of the film released in 2018 and was helmed by David Leitch. The film starred Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, and Morena Baccarin in crucial roles. The films garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for the acting skill and storyline.

