Tom Hiddleston Shares A BTS Video From The Sets Of The Upcoming Web Series 'Loki'

Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston who plays the role of Loki in the Avengers multiverse has shared a behind the scene video of himself prepping for the role. It has been reported that Tom Hiddleston has been preparing for the spin-off series of The Avengers: Endgame titled Loki. In the video, he is seen doing some sort of action sequence. Check out the video here.

Tom Hiddleston shares BTS video

In the video, Tom Hiddleston is seen attached to a crane. Wearing an all-black attire, Tom is seen flying and then eventually landing on a cushioned surface. He captioned the post with a simple ‘Prep is going really well. #Loki’ (sic) and the netizens went gaga over the latest update.

The official Twitter account of the Marvel Studios announced that the Loki series in July 2019. They also announced that the series will be made with Tom Hiddleston in the lead. The series will stream exclusively on Disney plus in Spring 2021.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ntb8g9SSwq — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

It has been reported that the story of the movie revolves around the lord of mischief exclusively. The series spans from the time he steals the Tesseract cube in the initial installation of The Avengers. The series is expected to tie up Elizabeth Olsen's WandaVision series as well as with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange 2.

Loki disappears after stealing the tesseract and the space stone inside it. The series will highlight where he goes and will exclusively follow his journey. Regarding the possible versions of Loki that the fans well get to see in the Disney plus series, it has been reported that the series will feature a female, a kid, as well as an LGBTQ Loki. Although there have been rumours that the series will only be narrated by Tom Hiddleston, the video proves that there might actually be some action-packed sequences in store for the Loki fans.

