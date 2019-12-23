Tom Hiddleston Reveals That Preparations For The Loki Series Has Finally Begun

Online streaming service is among the rising industry. The new addition to the platform is Disney as they have started their own streaming service named, Disney+. It has fresh original shows to old movies. Disney owns Marvel, and as a result, there are several Marvel shows that will stream on the platform. One of the popular anti-hero characters on whom a show will be made is Loki. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his character from the movie to the series.

Loki Prep begins

Actor Tom Hiddleston spoke about the show on his social media handle. He posted an image with the team stating that the preparation for the show has begun. He also mentioned in the caption that the show will release in New Year that is 2020. Take a look at the picture.

Loki who was the main villain in Avenger film, became anti-hero as the universe progressed. Plot details for the series remain confidential, but rumour has it that it will involve time travel. Sophia Di Martino was recently added to the cast and might be portraying a female version of the trickster. Loki was last seen Avengers: Endgame, escaping with the Tesseract in an alternate timeline. The series is expected to follow that version of the character, meaning it will not be the same Loki as the one from the Thor films and the other Avengers films.

Marvel shows on Disney+

Besides Loki, there are several Marvel shows that will stream on Disney+. It includes Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Wanda Vision, Hawkeye, She Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms Marvel and animates series What if…? According to reports, this shows will be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many are eagerly waiting for them.

