'Loki' TV Series By Disney+: Story Details, Release Date, And More

The announcement of Loki TV series has created quite a buzz among Marvel fans. Loki is known as the God of Mischief and is a powerful Asgardian. After making in appearance in many Marvel movies, the character will finally appear in its own TV series. The TV series will be available on Disney+.

The announcement about the show was made public in December 2018. It is said that the character will showcase his evil side rather than his heroic side. Let us take a look at what is Loki's brief story.

ALSO READ | Marvel Teases First Look Of 'Loki', 'Falcon And Winter Soldier' And 'WandaVision' Series

The plot of the upcoming show Loki

The story of Loki will take place after Avengers: Endgame's time travel. A few pictures of the character were recently released. There are also speculations about the TV series that it might include Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness and explain the theory behind WandaVision. However, Loki is in the making and till that time Marvel and Tom Hiddleston will keep the audience guessing about the plot.

Recently, Disney shared a video related to the Marvel TV shows which are upcoming and there was a glimpse of Loki's character in the 30 seconds video. Tom Hiddleston's dialogue in the 30-second video is totally mesmerising. The video has gone viral and has also received over 9.2 million views on Twitter. Various news reports have confirmed that the Loki series will be streaming on Disney+ and will release in 2021.

ALSO READ | Tom Hiddleston Reveals That Preparations For The Loki Series Has Finally Begun

The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Kmk6p8S4hV — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 3, 2020

ALSO READ | Tom Hiddleston's Thor Audition Tape Resurfaced On The Internet, Here Is What Loki Said

ALSO READ | Tom Hiddleston's Loki Series To Introduce Sera As The First Transgender Character In MCU

Image Courtesy: Disney+ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.