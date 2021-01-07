'Long Lost Daughter' Ending Explained: Why Does Michelle Lie To Kathy?

Long Lost Daughter is a 2018 mystery thriller film starring Molly Hagan, Sofia Mattsson, and Richard Brancatisano. The film revolves around a children’s author who acquaints herself to her new neighbour. This new neighbour is a young woman, named Michelle who moves into the town with her boyfriend. But the children authors, Kathy believes that Michelle is her daughter whom she had lost 20 years ago. The last two minutes of the film have left many viewers confused. So here is the Long Lost Daughter ending explained.

Long Lost Daughter Ending Explained

Long Lost Daughter starts with Michelle and Johnathan moving to a new town. Michelle is extremely excited for her new job as a teacher. On the other hand, Kathy, a children's author, re-watches the tapes of her lost 8-year-old daughter reading her upcoming children's book.

After her daughter is done reading the book, Kathy sends her daughter to school but she never comes back home. 20 years later, Michelle and Kathy bump at the school. The moment Kathy hears Michelle's voice and her name she starts believing that her daughter has returned. Kathy makes sure to bond with Michelle and the later also enjoys her company. But the more time they spend together, Kathy's belief that Michelle is her long lost daughter becomes more firm.

Once Michelle chooses to hang out with Ashley over Kathy's casserole plans and lies to her. This makes Kathy angry and she comes to Michelle place and notices Ashley. On the other hand, Ashley reveals Kathy's traumatic past to Michelle and warns that Kathy and her husband Derrick are a bit creepy.

When Kathy and Derrick invite Michelle and Johnathan over for dinner, the older makes fun of him and act rudely. Johnathan storms off dinner bit forgets his phone at their place. When Michelle goes to pick up his phone, Kathy and Derrick the two kidnap her. They tie her to their lost daughter's bed.

Ending of Long Lost Daughter explained

In the end, Johnathan starts looking for missing Michelle and meets Ashley. He goes to the police but they do not help him. He reaches Kathy's place and creates disturbance so the police can arrive. But Kathy tricks him and Derrick attacks him. On the other hand, Michelle listens to Kathy's daughter's tapes and is disturbed by them. She pretends to remember everything cries in front of Kathy. She says to Kathy that she ran away from the house to escape her abusive father, Derrick.

Kathy in a fit of rage heads downstairs with a knife. Derrick attacks Michelle and knows she is lying since he had killed their daughter 20 years ago. The police enter and Johnathan and Michelle are wheeled out to the ambulance. A year later when the couple are setting up the room for their baby they receive a package. The package is from Kathy and a bunny soft toy pop out. It being a subtle reference to Kathy's new book where the bunny comes back home. Johnathan tells Michelle to tell the truth. He wants Michelle to tell Kathy that she is not her daughter.

