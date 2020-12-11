Lord Of The Flies Brought To The Screen In A Women-centric Version, The Wilds; Read

Lord of the Flies is regarded as one of the classic novels that have been written in a long time. Penned by William Golding, this novel has an exciting plot and there was a demand among fans to see a cinema version of it as well. Coming as a positive news for the fans, not only will they get to experience Lord of the Flies on the big screen, but it will also portray the story in a female version called The Wilds, which will have female actors playing the leading characters in the series. Here is everything you need to know.

Lord of the Flies brought in a female-centric version in The Wilds

When it first came out in the news that the Lord of the Flies may be brought to the screen with a women-centric version, criticism was drawn by a quite a few people at the makers of this film for taking such a decision. However, this decision and imagination of the makers has been brought to reality with the TV series The Wilds which will be available on Amazon Prime Video. According to Vanity Fair, The Wilds plot follows the story of a group of teenage girls with diverse backgrounds stranded on an island.

The nature of these teenage girls is different with unique character traits in each one of them. The characters of The Wilds has an athletic girl along with her nerdy and smart sister, an optimist girl along with her best friend who always remains angry, another girl who is a loner and more of such girls with their own unique characters. All of these girls are stranded on an island after their plane crashes before it can bring them to their destination. All of them are in a situation where they have to stick with each other if they want to survive.

The Wilds cast follows the like of popular actors such as Rachel Griffiths playing the role of Gretchen Klein, Sophia Ali as Fatin Jadmani, Shannon Berry as Dot Campbell, Sarah Pidgeon as Leah Rilke and more. The series is created by Sarah Streicher. The series streams on Amazon Prime Video on December 11.

